Lining the fence around the playground at the Maple Street Park in Black River are framed pages of the book, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain” as told by Iza Trapani.
The storywalk, created by the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library staff with assistance from the village Department of Public Works, is interchangeable and will have new stories posted every few weeks throughout the summer, according to library Director Mary Louis Hunt.
The initial book was selected because it is a familiar story. During the summer, books will be about oceans to fit with the theme of the summer reading program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.