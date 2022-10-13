SYRACUSE — Tickets went on sale Monday for “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!,” which is coming to the Landmark Theatre for four shows in March.
The live road show is based the Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.
Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey’s Big Play” features puppetry, actors and new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush.
“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia.
“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co., said in a news release. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”
The series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways.
The Syracuse show times and dates:
6 p.m., Friday, March 17 and March 18 at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range in cost from $35.70 to $66.70. For information, go to landmarktheatre.org.
