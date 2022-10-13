Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.