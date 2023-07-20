LOWVILLE — The ideas were as diverse as they were detailed in the prototypes created by kids participating in the BOCES Summer Camp at the Lewis County JCC Education Center for the past two weeks. The focus? Manufacturing in warehouses and maximizing robotics in manufacturing in warehouses.
The goal of the camp is to give students “the opportunity to create, problem solve and use technology in a relaxed and fun environment” through science, technology, engineering and math, according to information on the BOCES website.
The eight youths — all between 11 and 14 years old — were split into three groups the first day of camp and the groups spent part of each day working on their prototype projects.
“(The theme) was all we told students at the beginning,” said camp co-leader and BOCES math instructor Geoffrey Buckingham. “The rest they had to figure out for themselves — what they wanted to manufacture, what type of factory or warehouse they wanted, what type of automation is out there. They had to do research on it … and come up with a PowerPoint presentation with very limited coaching from us other than some tweaking here and there.”
The groups also competed daily for points through the “morning engineering challenge” which required them to use certain materials to complete a task like using four full sheets of newspaper to suspend a two-liter bottle between two chairs. The larger the distance between the two chairs, the more points were awarded.
Many of the challenges involved building the tallest, most stable tower possible using a set list of materials with various parameters. The taller the tower, the higher the point reward, but the true test was having the other groups fire off rubber bands at the tower. If it fell, points were deducted. If it remained standing, Buckingham and Walter Berwick, head of the BOCES engineering department, would shoot wider and more powerful rubber bands at the structure. Still standing? More points. Fall apart? Point deduction.
The challenges were scored based on teamwork, material use, mission completion and creativity.
By Thursday morning, the top two groups had only 10 points separating them with the final challenge to go.
The presentation on Thursday afternoon was by the “Raging Robots” group consisting of Kaden Arthur and Nevaeh Gagnon of South Lewis Central. They took a look at the benefits of robotic automation in car manufacturing “from welding and assembly to inspection and testing,” creating a prototype of a warehouse with an automated welding line, robotic assembly; car inspections using artificial intelligence; and testing robots using cardboard, paper and balsa wood with colorful toy cars on their “production line.”
The “Jumbo Turtles” group composed of Aubree Sauter of Lowville Academy, Josiah Collins of River Valley Mennonite School and Rush Wheeler of Copenhagen Central School, created a factory with robotic manufacturing equipment tooled specifically for making robots that “clean and sanitize flooring” as well as an automated warehouse to store the products after manufacturing using cardboard, paper, Styrofoam and glue. They drew inspiration from a field trip the group took to Otis Technology in Lyons Falls.
Dawson Millard and Emmett Giboo of South Lewis Central and Tanner Schrag of Lowville Academy, created the Dream Pencil Company. Their vision covered the sharp blade that would cut down wood and make grooves for the lead, the conveyor belt and robotic arms to shepherd each wood stick through the glue, lead insertion and painting processes and a drone to put the two sides of the pencil together and robots that add the metal cuff and eraser. They included security cameras to check for insufficiencies and problems; “ultra trucks” that move “lightening quick” to retrieve materials and deliver the pencils to stores; a cleaning robot that feeds an electricity producing dumpster and robotic forklift to load the truck.
They also created a brand: “The Dream Pencil Company. We dream only the best.”
Since 2017, the camp has been funded by the Lewis County Planning Department with $12,000 from its budget.
“It’s an investment in our children and in the future of our community,” said department director Casandra Buell. “It’s giving them a chance to thrive and develop skill sets that typically aren’t provided in a school setting and it really showcases the skills and jobs that are out there.”
And, the campers said, it’s fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.