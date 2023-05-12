CAPE VINCENT — Students at Bashaw Elementary School will be spreading kindness through art during a visit from Boston-based artist Bren Bataclan Monday through Friday.
The artist will help students complete a mural that will be unveiled at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the school, 410 S. Esselstyne St., Cape Vincent.
The student-led project began in January and has received funding support from the Cape Vincent Arts Council, the Bashaw Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and the Thousand Islands Central School District.
Mr. Bataclan’s school programs emphasize the power of kindness through art. His “Smile Boston Project” began 20 years ago when he started giving away paintings in public spaces with a note saying, “This painting is yours if you promise to smile at random people more often.” Since then, he has given away over 3,000 paintings in nearly 80 countries and all 50 U.S. states and received national news coverage. He also paints murals and exhibits his paintings across the country.
Prior to painting full time, Mr. Bataclan taught computer graphics and design at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and at the Boston Museum School. He received his undergraduate degree in design at UCLA and his graduate degree in computer animation at the Ohio State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.