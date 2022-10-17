It seems like every child loves to color. Even some adults! But what if your coloring book did so much more than just give you an outlet for coloring? What if it included some fun, educational and colorful activities? Each Lizzy Doodle book provides just that. You can call them, as the author does, Coloring Books with a Kick!
Created by Lisa Allen Shropshire, a graphic artist, illustrator, art director and fine artist, these books focus on holidays, momentous moments in children’s lives (like heading off to school) and other things that interest children (like cute critters!). Lisa says that as a child she loved nothing more than opening up a new box of 64 Crayola crayons (with the built-in sharpener) and coloring the afternoon away. This same joy she felt then is seen in her beautiful illustrations (no clip art here!) in every book. And Lisa and her family test out every game and activity included in each book. Now, that sounds like a blast!
Lisa’s newest book, “Build a Little Lunchbox” is perfect for the start of the new school year and there are pages and pages of themed artwork to color and an activity to build your own “lunchbox” at the end. Another recent book, “Cute Critters” is just charming! It includes 22 whimsical illustration pages that kids will love to color and also includes Farmer Freddy’s color-it-yourself math-themed board game in the back. Halloween will be extra fun this year with “Halloween Monster Mania,” which is coming soon. Children will be able to spend many happy hours coloring 20 “monster” coloring pages (fun, not scary) and then make their own Halloween masks, too!
New Lizzy Doodle books will be coming for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and beyond. You can visit her website for a full array of books in the series as well as additional printable activities and free coloring pages.
So grab the crayons, scissors and tape and dive into these fun books and creative activities that the whole family can enjoy!
