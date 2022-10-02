OSWEGO — Kids, kids and more kids, along with parents and local officials opened the newly completed $550,000 Breitbeck Park playground Sept. 23, and the smiles graced adult faces while the children’s laughter made all smile even more.
Last December, the city of Oswego secured a $413,000 grant from the New York Department of State to pay for the project, while the Common Council approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete it. The playground was designed by Ithaca-based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel and installed by Parkitechs and the Oswego Department of Public Works.
Mayor William Barlow gave his thoughts after the ribbon-cutting successfully accomplished by a young girl with giant scissors standing next to the mayor.
The spinning platform pushed by kids while others ride round and round “is actually the first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round in Central New York,” Barlow noted.
“The designs, obviously, were to mimic our lighthouse and like being on the water. So that’s why you see the lighthouse look up top and the paintings on the fixtures,” he said. “Parkitechs is the consultant we worked with, and really, we kind of tell Parkitechs what we want to see in the playground, and then they come up with a couple different iterations, and I get to pick one.”
The entire ground surface is soft, rubbery in some places and covered in wood chips in others. “That was important to make it ADA-accessible for the wheelchair merry-go-round,” Barlow said.
