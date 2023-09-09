CANTON — The passion project of Doreen L. Radway is close to becoming a reality.
The Brown Bear Ramble, an art installation mixed with a scavenger hunt, will be installed soon in and around downtown Canton.
Radway was visiting her grandson in Bristol, Va. when she came upon a downtown diversion that she thought would fit nicely with Canton.
It is a family-friendly scavenger hunt inspired by Eric Carle’s book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and the Junior League of Bristol designed it.
Radway thought that the book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin Jr. and illustrated by Eric Carle would fit perfectly with Canton.
Since coming up with the idea, Radway, who taught second grade for many years at Hermon-DeKalb Central School, has been working with Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen Hasting and other volunteers to get publishing permission, line up a sculptor and foundry and, most importantly, raise money for the project.
Radway said they have raised $25,000 for the project so far.
“We could always use more,” she said.
There will be upkeep for the statue to be funded, she said.
On Oct. 7, there will be a celebration in the Canton Village Park, and the exhibit will be officially opened.
The party will begin at 10 a.m. with a reading of the book by Canton Free Library Youth Services Specialist Valerie White.
SUNY Canton students from Maureen Maicco’s early childhood education classes will provide craft opportunities in the park and lead the group in a Brown Bear Rap.
Families will be invited to pick up a map and a passport and head downtown to find the small, 5-inches-or-so bronze statues.
Statues will be installed at the Canton Municipal Building, near the Rushton Memorial outside the Gray building, at the Canton historian’s new office, TAUNY, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, in the park on Court Street, the county Courthouse, the Samual L. Wright House, Canton Village Park, the American Theater and, of course, the Canton Free Library.
At the TAUNY Center from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, there will be an exhibit showing the process of sculpting and casting the statues. Artists will be on hand for interactive demonstrations of various metal arts.
At the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an exhibition of metal artifacts showing the history of metalwork in the region.
To donate to the project, send a check to the Canton Free Library, 8 Park St., Canton, NY 13617, with Brown Bear in the memo, or donate online at Cantonfreelibrary.org.
