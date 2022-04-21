Bucky and Daisy learn to relax and recharge

Ask any parent of young children and they will tell you — keeping up with their kids is hard work. From toddlers bouncing off the walls to children on a sugar rush, it’s a challenge to teach little ones the value of quiet time. Bucky and Daisy’s parents know this firsthand, which is why they’ve created a fun game to help their kids take a deep breath. In “Bucky and Daisy’s Moody Adventures — Discover: Relaxation,” readers can follow along as Bucky and Daisy learn the importance of taking a break from play.
The book begins with Bucky and Daisy, two young siblings who love to play — so much so that their games get out of hand. When their parents have to break up a pillow fight, it’s clear that Bucky and Daisy are too hyper for their own good. In lieu of more high jinks, their parents instead introduce them to a new game. Lying down on two mats, Bucky and Daisy close their eyes and put on an “imaginary hat” that transports them to fun and fantastical places. Once they’re refreshed, the two siblings are ready to play again — but they’ll remember the fun they had using their imaginary hats!
There are a myriad of benefits to implementing quiet time into your child’s daily schedule. Short breaks of calm and reflection can help promote learning, increase independence and foster creativity. It also helps to avoid over-tiredness in children — the terrifying combination of crankiness and defiance that often ends in tears. Through the story of Bucky and Daisy, author Donna Fatigato is able to advise both children and parents about how to avoid catastrophe and practice restful play. The book includes a “parent’s corner” guide with full instructions on how to teach your little one to relax. With techniques like visualization, deep breathing and stretching, these mind-body practices will have kids calm and peaceful in no time.
And Fatigato knows what she’s talking about — as an instructor of Yoga and Pilates, along with being a mother and nonna, she has plenty of experience teaching these techniques to all ages. This isn’t her first publication either, as this book is just one of the Bucky and Daisy’s Moody Adventures series. Other titles focus on health and wellness, healthy eating and exercise. In all of them, young readers can learn alongside Bucky and Daisy as they try new experiences to improve their health and well-being. With simple but lyrical rhymes that are easy for young children to understand, the series encourages healthy living and shows kids that they can have fun while doing so. If you’re a parent wanting to teach your children to practice quiet time, “Bucky and Daisy’s Moody Adventures — Discover: Relaxation” might just be the book you’re looking for.
