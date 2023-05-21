Calming your anxieties can be as easy as A-B-C!

As someone who has suffered through anxiety and panic attacks for as long as I can remember, finding ways to calm down, relax and cope has always been a challenge. My parents weren’t familiar with these problems, which weren’t really discussed. Through years of trial and error, I have found what works for me, but when I look back on all the years when I was a kid-shaped into a ball of nerves, I feel my heart break for my childhood self.
I can only imagine what things would be like if I had a book like “Odette’s Alphabet,” written by Sandrine Marlier, and illustrations by Leonardo Schiavina, in my life.
One morning we find our girl, Odette waking up with a sinking feeling. She has come to the realization that all she does is work, and we know all work and no play can lead to a very stressful existence. Odette decides to take a minute, breathe and begins her search for freedom. Along the way, she meets a lost mouse named Marcus, and together they head out on a quest. They are both unsure and nervous, but along the way, they have found ways to relax, find beauty in their world and enjoy life. With a new sense of gratitude and purpose, Marcus and Odette end their adventure, returning to their homes, ready to share their gifts with the world.
While Odette and Marcus’ adventure is a great story to share with children, this isn’t just a book. Along with a book filled with a story of light and love paired with whimsical illustrations. We are also given a guide of concepts to tap into mindfulness and peace. Putting all of these elements together is such a beautiful combination that children and any adults, for that matter, will learn from and enjoy.
When choosing books for our children, there is no shortage of stories to pick from, but ones like Marlier’s should be the new blueprint. Imagine what the world might be like today if everyone had access to these tools to understand, explore and manage our emotions as children. Think about the generation before us; if our grandparents were able to express their emotions in a healthier way, these habits would then be taught and passed down. Emotional awareness and intelligence would already be woven into our childhood, and maybe we could have avoided a lifetime of anxiety and stress.
Kiddos have such big emotions and don’t always know the best way to feel or express them, so they can come out in less-than-ideal ways. Also, as adults, we need to remember to enjoy life and take time to find magic amidst all the hustle and bustle. This book’s message has no age limit and is essential for everyone. “Odette’s Alphabet” will be a heartwarming addition to your children’s library.
