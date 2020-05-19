Can’t wait for quarantine to be over

This is Nevaeh Kelsey reporting from behind closed doors; after all, we are all in quarantine. I cannot wait for quarantine to be over. I miss my school, my teacher and friends. I really just miss living normal. I didn’t even know what quarantine was until March 20, 2020, when New York shut down.
It all started on March 14th, 2020, (Pi-Day) when they dismissed school for almost a month. I was sad, but I tried to think positive. I told myself it was an extended vacation; just some fun time to spend with family! But reality set in on May 1st. School closed for the remainder of the year. I was devastated.
I had to learn to adjust. My brother Leon and I do Zoom meetings on our Chromebooks and that has helped. I get to see my teacher and classmates on the weekdays. Now, take it from a sixth grade student, at H.T. Wiley, with the greatest and smartest teacher in the universe, not only does she teach me but she gives tips for my parents to help us learn more. It’s not the same as in person, and it was a little weird at first. It’s like a whole new world.
Quarantine is hard: not able to go to the store, not able to see your friends in person and doing school on a computer! It all seems so unreal.
I have spent my time in quarantine trying to stay active and learn new things. So far I learned how to sew, cook and speak a bit of Spanish. I even enjoy going camping in our camper at our campsite, a.k.a. our backyard! We get to bond a lot but I still miss school.
This is Nevaeh Kelsey signing off with some reminders while typing on a school Chromebook, stuck in the house, but safe. We should use this time to bond with our family, learn to be patient and appreciate what we have.
Stay Safe :3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.