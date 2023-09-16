CANTON — Nearly 20 people gathered in Canton Apple’s new cider house to observe the process of turning apples into cider as part of Cornell Cooperative Extensions Local Food Weekend.
A wave of excellent apple-scented air welcomed visitors as they entered the cider house Saturday morning. Owner Joel C. Howie and his crew of seven were already prepping apples as folks began to trickle in.
Howie said the cider house is kept cool to help preserve the apples waiting to be processed.
Howie started constructing the cider house in May with the intention of pressing apples this season.
This will be his last week of pressing summer apples, he said.
Summer apples include Niagara, yellow transparent, and Irish peach, to name a few.
He said from 8 to 10 varieties in the apple being pressed Saturday.
His orchards produce about 160 varieties, he said.
The possess is straightforward. Apples stored in crates are washed in a large tub. Workers cut open each apple, looking for fungus and other unwanted conditions. The apples go into a grinder that chews the apples into a pulp that is dumped into a five-gallon bucket. Each bucket holds the equivalent of about a bushel of apples, he said. Each of the buckets is deposited into a cloth-lined frame. The apples are covered in the cloth, the frame is removed, and the packets of apples are piled in the press.
Howie designed the press based on something similar he saw in a Harbor Freight catalog. It uses a 25-ton jack powered by an air compressor to press the apples.
The jack only moves a few inches, so every little while, workers stack blocks of wood on the pile of apple pulp to give the jack more reach.
“We press slowly so we can get as much juice as possible,” he said.
Most of the equipment is stainless steel for cleanliness, he said.
The juice is pumped from the press to an ultraviolet cider processor that destroys pathogens and eliminates the need for heat pasteurization.
The processor can produce from 25 to 30 gallons per hour.
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Local Food Weekend featured more than 30 locations in a choose-your-own-adventure format. Visitors could stop and get samples and demonstrations from maple producers, farmers, gardeners, processors, educators and restaurants that feature local foods.
