CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District is going to the dogs, or rather, dogs may be coming to school.
Following a presentation on the benefits of therapy dogs by the district’s Student Advisory Committee in March, the board of education heard a first read of a draft policy on a program to bring therapy dogs to each of the district’s five buildings.
Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo established the Student Advisory Committee in the fall with students recommended by the principals at each of five buildings. Comprising the committee are fourth graders Dontae Wilkes from Black River Elementary, Annalise Everly from Carthage Elementary and Jordan Bush from West Carthage Elementary; sixth grader Audrena Barlow and eighth grader Landen Travis from the middle school; ninth graders Kaidabell La Fon, Elliana Dicob and Shira Parnes, junior Hannah Makuch and senior Bryce Trudeau from the high school.
The committee was tasked with finding a replacement for the district’s mascot costume and researching the feasibility of establishing a therapy dog program.
After investigating possibilities and surveying the student body, a new Comet mascot was decided upon and will be revealed during the spring sports season, possibly at a spring pep rally. The idea of the spring pep rally was brought before the school board by student government President Michael A. Okooti Jr.
During the March 28 presentation, the Student Advisory Committee members outlined the benefits of having therapy dogs in school.
Dogs are found to help reduce stress, help younger readers gain confidence and foster more positive attitudes.
In addition, younger students will be taught how to respect dogs. The presenters pointed out that “respect goes a long way in the long run and is very beneficial.”
The presenters addressed scenarios such as dealing with a child who is allergic or fearful of dogs.
“No student will be forced to spend time with the therapy dogs, only those who choose to and are approved to will come into contact with the dogs,” said Student Advisory Committee member Jordan.
Bryce added that an approved adult will always be present when students are with the therapy dogs.
“The dogs and their handlers must undergo a long and thorough training process before being approved to enter schools,” Bryce said.
Certified Canine Services, Pulaski, conducts training.
The students had researched other schools that utilize therapy dogs.
“Students at Beaver River have grown to love and trust Moxie,” they said in their presentation. “They use any chance they get to brag about her valuable and caring qualities as a therapy dog.”
Moxie is a 3-year-old black Labrador described as energetic, loving and helpful.
Mrs. Premo explained that a member of the Beaver River staff approached her about the possibility of obtaining a therapy dog and offered one of Moxie’s puppies to start the process.
After finding teachers willing to participate in the program and meeting with the canine services, the team was built.
Moxie’s puppy, named Halley in honor of the comet, will work at the high school. Other members of the Carthage therapy dog team are Oliver, a mini goldendoodle, that will be based at Black River Elementary, and Daisy, a charcoal Lab, will be at Carthage Elementary. A goldendoodle’s puppy due in May to be named Comet will be trained for the middle school, and the team is seeking a dog and trainer for West Carthage Elementary.
The proposed school policy for the implementation of a therapy dog program, which covers the condition and care of the dogs as well as usage, was reviewed by the board.
The policy stipulates that the dogs be healthy and well groomed. A member of the school board said it should be specified that annual medical exams by a veterinarian are required. Questions also arose about liability. Mrs. Premo said the dog handlers would be responsible for carrying insurance on the dog but she would look into if the school would also need a policy.
The dog owner would also have to provide a plan to be approved by district administration outlining treatment of the dog concerning “work” hours, outdoor breaks, access to water and food, designated home area, emergency action plan and use of the dog by other staff members.
Once the policy is in place and the dogs and handlers have received the required training, the district hopes to have the program in place for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
