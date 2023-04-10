CARTHAGE — Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St., will hold a number of activities for children and youth, and a make-and-take craft for all ages during spring break.
All activities are free to attend and materials are included. Find these events on Facebook.com/CarthageFreeLibrary.
Tuesday, April 11, 1 to 3 p.m.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Day
Recommended for grades 3–6
The library will have decks for four games, and space for more if players don’t need the game board. Snacks will be provided. Young players are responsible for any of own personal battle decks that they bring from home.
Wednesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m. to noon
“Sprout Into Spring” — Story Time
Recommended for infants to second grade
Stories will explore seeds, plants and growing. The craft will be a “Chia” grow-kit inspired version of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” along with songs and a snack.
Wednesday, April 12, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Teen Night – Guided painting with artist Niki Lopez for teens 13-17
Free. Materials Provided. Refreshments served.
RSVP by emailing CarLib@ncls.org or call 315-493-2620
Thursday, April 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Build a Marble Run
Recommended for grades 2 and up
Build marble run courses using paper tubes, paper plates and other up-cycled materials.
Free to attend. Materials included. Snacks provided.
Saturday, April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Make & Take Craft – Polymer Clay Fairy Door and Mushrooms
All Ages – Children to adult
Materials are provided. Free to attend.
RSVP by emailing CarLib@ncls.org or call 315-493-2620
Spring break activities spotlight the library’s regularly scheduled youth events. Story time takes place every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. throughout April and a free make and take craft is scheduled once a month at Carthage Free Library. Teen night at Carthage Free library takes place twice every month on alternating weeks.
Multimedia teaching artist Niki Lopez will be the guest instructor for both teen nights in April — a guided painting class on April 12 and paper collage on April 26 via ZOOM.
During the painting session, the instructor will demonstrate how to use the entire canvas, teach some basic color theory, the use of patterns, shapes and repetition to help teens gain confidence in pushing paint around a flat surface. The class is designed for beginners.
The collage session is part of the “What’s Your Elephant?” movement that creates safe spaces and uses the arts to address the unspoken. Teens will have an opportunity to share, on a voluntary basis, about their collage, made from magazine photos. Teens will have the opportunity to explore skills in self-expression and communication through collage, and how collage art can convey feeling and represent people, places and events.
