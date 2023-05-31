CARTHAGE — Exceptional does not begin to describe the annual event held Wednesday at Carthage Central High School which brings together special education students from throughout the area for a day of fun activities.
In 2009, after Special Olympics were no longer held in the area, then Carthage Central High School 12 Honors educator Sean P. McHale, along with special education instructor Jean St. Croix, founded the Exceptional Games in the high school gymnasium with only two schools. Now, the event is an annual project of the school’s 12 Honors class through which seniors provide community service.
The 12th event has grown with the areas for teams overflowing from around Comet Field onto the lawn between the parking lot and tennis courts and around the baseball field. It drew its largest attendance, topping 700.
After the school’s JROTC color guard presented the colors and the Star Spangled Banner was played by the school band, 12 Honors student Hannah Makuch noted this year’s event was the “best ever,” with 10 school districts represented and more activities. Students came from Watertown, Indian River, South Lewis, Beaver River, Jeff/Lewis BOCES, Carthage, General Brown, Lowville, South Jefferson and Harrisville.
“This event continues to take place because of all of you,” she said.
After explaining guides, who were assigned to each group of students, would lead them through the 14 stations, Mason Tuttle thanked all the participants and volunteers for this “remarkable event.” The stations had activities including running, ladder ball, golf, hula hoops, bowling, basketball, bocce ball, parachute, sand hunt, cornhole and bucket toss.
“This year we based our games around the movie, “The Greatest Showman,” which is based on the Barnum and Bailey Circus which consisted on ‘unusual’ people who P.T. Barnum made feel good in their own skin,” said 12 Honors student Samantha Carter. “This is what we are trying to do — ensure that these children who are special and different from us feel perfect the way that they are.”
The theme from the 2017 movie’s soundtrack — “I am who I’m meant to be, this is me” — was quoted on the commemorative T-shirts, which were designed by award-winning Carthage High School artist Stephanie Spears.
“I’m who I’m meant to be,” describes the inclusiveness of the Exceptional Games and was used as background as the teams paraded around the track before going to the activities stations.
Each year alumni return to help on this special day.
Kelsey Perez, class of 2022, said she is joining her younger brother in volunteering this year after being a coordinator last year.
“I’m happy to be involved in this event which has going on for so long,” Ms. Perez, a Spanish education major at SUNY Oswego, said.
She noted since she works in family respite care she has an attachment to the games.
Another alumni volunteer, Sally Sanders, a 2020 graduate, is in her senior year at LeMoyne College, majoring in psychology.
“I work with special education in the summers in Syracuse,” Ms. Sanders said, noting she was enjoying her day.
Students agreed it was an enjoyable day.
“It was fun,” said Carthage Middle School student Carson Lloyd, 12, of his first time at the games. “I love soccer.”
He noted he is looking forward to next year’s event.
Classmate Kyle Delong, 13, who is nonverbal, expressed via a communications device he was “happy.”
Watertown High School instructor Thomas O’Reily said last year a few of their students attended and this year the school’s entire program was able to attend.
“It’s well organized and the kids have a blast,” he said.
Jennifer Carpenter, 17, a Watertown High School student, attended the event for the first time.
“I think it was great,” she said. “All the kids come experience this. I can’t think of a better host for it. Being outside, in the heat instead of cooped up in the classroom.”
She said the parade was her favorite part of the Exceptional Games.
South Jefferson instructor Amy Monroe said the students practice activities all year.
“This is one event where students can be themselves,” she said. “They can enjoy things other people do, they feel included. Their families come and they get to shine.”
Joe Roth, a parent of a Wilson Elementary student said this was his second year to join his daughter Paige at the event.
“It’s a great opportunity to get together and enjoy games with friends,” he said. “Their skills really come out here.”
Nancy Anderson of Sackets Harbor came to watch her granddaughter, Piper Heffron, 10, a fourth-grade Wilson Elementary student in the South Jefferson School District.
“It’s great to get the kids out doing activities,” Ms. Anderson said. “They all just love it.”
Piper said she liked the parachute activity and was looking forward to returning next year.
Alicia Paluck, an instructor at South Lewis Elementary, said Exceptional Games was “everything” to the students.
“Just look at the kids’ faces, they’re loving it,” she said. “It’s the best day ever for the kids — a great opportunity.”
Isheah Phiefer, 9, of South Lewis Elementary, agreed it was “the best day ever.”
He said his favorite was playing soccer.
“I like to run, it was fun,” he said, noting he also enjoyed running through the sprinkler which although was not one of the organized stations, was set up to battle the excessive heat of the day.
Encompass Recreation, a nonprofit which provides inclusive activities in the north country, provided a “chill zone” to give children who needed it, a break from the activities.
The 12 Honors students, under the direction of Todd Burker, who also helped in organizing and running the 12th Exceptional Games were Sadie Bernthal, Sarah Downey, Rory Kilbride, Trinity Kemp, Emily Peck, Noah Odett and Colin Cervini.
