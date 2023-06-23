Carthage — Ontario Amusement Rides have taken over the front lawn of St. James Church on State Street for the 49th annual St. James Fair, a fundraiser for Augustinian Academy.
The St. James Fair opened Thursday night and continues from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The wristband special for four hours of unlimited rides costs $20.
