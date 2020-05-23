We are in the season of the Coronavirus, 2020. The coronavirus has kicked us out of school. Stuck at home during this time, knowing that tens of thousands of people are dying from it is difficult.
We play games online with friends, you drive your head into a pillow, because being stuck inside a house with siblings for months can really make a change to your head (if you know what I mean).
I will admit though, this is quite strange. We have a lot of free time I have to admit. The dog thinks this is a dream come true, all this attention.
We are blown away by the thought of summer school (not the good way). We take walks four or five times a week. Thinking that we are making history by living through this difficult time is quite the thought.
