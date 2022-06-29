Center for Loon Conservation hosting Sunday programs for kids

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites children ages 3-5 and their families to participate in Sunday afternoon programs to learn about loons through hands-on activities, games, crafts and stories.
The programs are held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. each Sunday through Aug. 14 at the Adirondack Loon Center, 75 Main Str.
The topics:
July 3 – How the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation helps loons.
July 10 – What loons eat.
July 17 – Loon nesting.
July 24 – How loons swim and fly.
July 31 – Loon calls and behaviors.
Aug. 14 – Threats to loons and how we can help.
The center’s children’s programs are free, thanks to support from the Stewart’s Foundation. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, as each presentation will be limited to 12 children. To pre-register, write to education@adkloon.org or call 518-354-8636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.