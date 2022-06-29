Center for Loon Conservation hosting Sunday programs for kids

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.