MASSENA — Ryder Peets came to Thursday’s Boss Frog Jumping Competition at the Massena Arena with three frogs in tow. He hoped one of them would hop to the finish line in a record time to allow him to be named this year’s Boss Frog.
He picked correctly, and his name is now emblazoned on the traveling Boss Frog trophy, which also bears a cousin’s name.
In the initial round, his frog leaped across the yellow finish line in 5.6 seconds. That time was good enough for Peets to move on to the Boss Frog finals, where his frog turned even speedier, crossing the finish line in 5.3 seconds.
The Chase Mills resident, who competed in the age 6 to 9 group, already had an idea of which frog was going to be jumping before entering the circle in the middle of the arena floor. He had procured the frogs from a nearby creek.
“I think I’m going to use the biggest one,” he said.
Following close behind in the finals was Lilian Haggett, whose frog finished in 6.25 seconds.
Among repeat competitors was Jason Dubray, who was the winner of the 2019 competition. He said he’s been competing since around 2016.
He brought six frogs — one large, two medium and three small — which he obtained from the Coles Creek area. He didn’t know how they would fare prior to Thursday’s competition, but said he would likely use one of the medium frogs.
“You catch them the night before and then you don’t touch them,” Dubray said.
He kissed his chosen frog before entering the competition circle, and it leaped to the finish line in 9.40 seconds in the inaugural round for ages 10 and up. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to get him into the Boss Frog finals.
Frogs large and small came to the Massena Arena in a variety of ways. Some were in buckets, others were in coolers. And yet others had temporary homes in cardboard boxes.
Competitors set their frogs down on a blue dot, and the goal was to cross the circular yellow finish line in 45 seconds. Handlers could try one of several techniques to try and get the frog moving, from blowing on it, slapping the floor behind or even talking words of encouragement. They just couldn’t touch the frog once it was on the floor or stomp their feet.
“They can get creative any way they want. They just can’t touch the frog once it’s on the ground,” Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said.
In one case, a contestant found that leaping stimulated the frog enough to also leap in large strides to the finish line.
Others weren’t so successful, with their frog refusing to budge, or headed to the finish line, only to take a detour back into the circle. Two frogs failed to make the 45-second time limit in the finals.
As in past years, the competition was broken down into three age groups — 5 and younger, 6 to 9 and 10 and older. The top 10 times also moved on to the Boss Frog finals, during which they competed for the Boss Frog title and their name to be emblazoned on the traveling trophy.
This year’s contest featured nearly 30 participants.
