CHAUMONT — The Chaumont Volunteer Fire department has had a busy April, with serious structure fires and medical emergencies. But a bird call on Tuesday night was “pretty close” to one of the department’s most unusual rescues in recent memory.
An osprey, also called sea hawk, river hawk and fish hawk, was snagged on a string, which was snagged on a tree branch. The bird was helplessly flapping near County Route 57 on Chaumont Bay as a strong, cold wind off Lake Ontario buffeted it.
William M. Locy, who lives on Point Peninsula with his family, was on his way to dinner with his girlfriend, Trasey M. Marsilio, when he saw the trapped osprey around 7 p.m.
“I was in the passenger seat,” Mr. Locy said. “It was quite a distance away and I was looking at the water. I saw this object moving in the wind. I thought it kind of resembled a bird.”
To be certain of what he saw, he asked his girlfriend to turn around. She did so, and they parked on the side of the road.
“We walk down, and it’s certainly an osprey,” Mr. Locy said. “We see it hanging there, and it’s very sad. Trasey was saying, ‘This is why you don’t litter.’”
They noticed the string was firmly wrapped around one of the bird’s claws. “It was wrapped good, and not coming off,” Mr. Locy said.
The couple tried to use a branch to catch the string and pull the bird to shore, but the branch was too far over the water. The couple, who have been dating for seven years, returned to the vehicle, where Mr. Locy called his mother, Susan J. Locy. He said his mom then called the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but no one there was available. She then called the Chaumont VFD, where Robert Locy, wife of Susan, and William’s dad, is a member.
“The fire department is awesome,” Mrs. Locy said. “They came right out.”
Mrs. Locy also arrived on the scene and took photos.
Chaumont VFD Chief William Lipczynski said after assessing the situation, a 10-foot pike pole was retrieved from a fire truck.
“They held on to me because it was still kind of far out,” Mr. Lipczynski said. But he was able to reach out and grab the string attached to the osprey.
“We used a knife to cut him down,” the chief said. “It didn’t even fight with me at all. The poor thing looked like it had rope from bail twine. It was trapped on its foot and the tree.”
Mr. Lipczynski and Robert Locy carefully unwound the string from the claw.
“It’s like the bird knew that we were helping,” Mr. Lipcynski said. “He just laid totally still and let us work on him.”
The chief then carefully picked up the bird. “I carried it up to a spot where it was up and out of the wind so it could settle down a little bit,” Mr. Lipcynski said. “It seemed like it was trying to get its strength back up to fly.”
Mrs. Locy said when she passed the spot on Wednesday morning, the bird was gone.
“It was a great day,” she said. “We saved that bird. They’re beautiful birds.”
She’s thankful for the local fire department that responds to such unusual calls.
“The fire department does so much,” she said. “You call them, and they’re always there, even for an animal. That’s just amazing, like it was no problem at all.”
William Locy, a 2018 Lyme Central School grad, appreciates girlfriend Trasey, a 2017 Lyme grad, for turning around. Ms. Marsilio is a student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. Mr. Locy is about to graduate from Minnesota State College Southeast, online.
“She hates to see when animals are in worry, or in pain,” Mr. Locy said. “Ospreys are one of my favorite birds. It’s neat that they have platforms on top of telephone poles for them.”
According to Birdfact, most ospreys are migratory and head south in September for richer fishing grounds, and, “in the spring, these remarkable birds usually return to nest in the same place, and with the same partner, year after year.”
