CANTON — The 10 campers taking part in the Farm to Table Chef Training Camp, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s North Winds Farm Day Camp, learned from expert cooks not just preparation techniques but also where their food comes from.
One day, Josh Taillon of the Blue House Restaurant made fresh pasta with the campers.
Another day, Ashley Campbell of Trout and Heron Education Center guided the young chefs in making French fries and ketchup.
Campbell said the campers respond to French fries and ketchup because of their familiarity.
“We can get this at fast food places,” she said, “but we can also make it at home.
The plum tomatoes for the ketchup were harvested by the children, ages 8 to 12, on the morning of the lesson. It’s a little early for local potatoes, so Campbell brought a variety for the kids.
Part of the lesson, Campbell said, is learning how to adapt a recipe based on what’s in season.
Local Foods Program leader and Harvest Kitchen Manager Maria “Flip” Filippi said that safety is a big part of the program.
She said that the little cooks learn knife skills the first week of camp, starting with soft vegetables.
“They learn slicing, dicing and how to Julien,” she said.
They know what they are doing by the time they get to the potatoes in the French fries class.
Campbell brought a variety of choppers for the kids to try out on the potatoes, too. Crinkle fries appeared to be a popular style.
At the end of the camp, the students have a nice collection of recipes a better understanding of where food comes from and, for their final project, make a selection of snacks for their parents, Filippi said.
The farm-to-table element of the program gets the kids excited, Campbell said.
“And, it helps connect them to the land,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.