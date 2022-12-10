BLACK RIVER — The Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library is teaming up with the village fire department and local American Legion Post to hold “Christmas in the Village,” Dec. 17 with a snow date of Dec. 18.
The library has been hosting some sort of Christmas celebration for the past 15 years, most recently called “Cool Yule.”
“We are excited to expand our annual celebration to include both the Black River Fire Department and Black River American Legion Post 673,” said Shawn Hunt, library assistant director. “The village has not had a celebration like this in many years, and we hope this is only the beginning of a yearly event.”
The event will kick off with a Parade of Lights with Santa, starting at 5 p.m. at the Black River Fire Department, LeRay Street, and ending at the library on Maple Street. The parade will go down Beaumont Avenue, Wendell Lane, Pine Drive, North Main, South Main to West Remington back to South Main to Maple Street. The parade may also be viewed from the Black River Elementary School parking lot.
According to Matthew Carpenter, fire department chief, the parade will be based around emergency vehicles.
“We wanted to do something around the tree lighting with community support and maybe start a new tradition,” Chief Carpenter said. “We are keeping it small this year but hope to expand in the future.”
Santa will be on hand at the library to light the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Each child who attends will get a stocking filled with crafts, candy and a certificate for a free book. Cookies and cocoa will be provided. Santa will have to leave by 7 p.m. to return to the North Pole.
The legion and its auxiliary are hosting a Holiday Home Decorating Contest open to all residents within Black River village limits. Judging will take place after dark on Dec. 14 and 15. Houses will be judged by amount of lights and decorations, originality and overall appearance of decorations. No registration is required. There will be a prize for first, second and third place. Winners will be announced after the tree lighting ceremony at the library.
“This tiny little village of Black River is such a wonderful place to live,” said Melissa Liversedge, American Legion Auxiliary president. “We at the American Legion, William C. Dexter Post 673, are honored to be a part of it. We have many programs that benefit our local area. This year, for Christmas, we added an outdoor decorating contest for village residents. We teamed up with other organizations to create a village wide event. Our intent is to have neighbors meet and form friendships that will further strengthen our community.”
Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the library to help keep local blessing boxes stocked.
Christmas in the Village is sponsored by the legion, fire department and library along with the village of Black River, town of LeRay, Home Depot and Stewart’s Shops.
