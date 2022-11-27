WATERTOWN — The city will be bringing in the holidays on Friday night with a Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Holiday revelers can enjoy the event with a new parade route down Washington Street, starting at Winslow Street. The tree lighting will be in front of City Hall, 246 Washington St.
This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Garland City.”
