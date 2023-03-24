POTSDAM — I have been in the Little Knights Club since the 2019-2020 hockey season. The Little Knights Club is for kids who are fans of the women’s hockey team at Clarkson.
Once a month kids who are in the club get to do a fun activity with players from the team. My favorite activity this year was making swords, crowns and shields with the team. Some of the players even made one for themselves. I got to decorate a shield for Emily Wisnewski, who will graduate this year.
Other things we do is trick or treating with the team, making signs to show off at the games, decorating a picture frame, and even having a Christmas party with the team. When we made picture frames, we could choose any player we wanted to get our picture taken with. I chose Baylee Kirwan. She is my favorite player on the team.
When you join the club you get a Little Knights hoody and free admission to all their regular season games.
The team is really good and wins most of their games. Players on the team are an inspiration to me. They are good role models to all the girls who go to the games. They show all of the kids there that women can do anything men can do and sometimes even better!
This year’s season is over, but I am already looking forward to next season. I will join the Little Knights Club again and I hope you do too!
