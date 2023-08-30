St. Lawrence University students in Liza L. Paige’s Drawing One class worked in groups Wednesday to create chalk drawings on the pavement outside Noble Center.
Paige initiates a team-building exercise at the start of the semester using group chalk drawing to develop collaboration, creativity and communication skills among students.
