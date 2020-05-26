Quarantine is hard for many people, we can’t go to school, we can’t go out in public without a mask on and we can’t even go to playgrounds or other places to keep people entertained. They even said that COVID-19 might come back in the winter time!
But I know we can get through it if we try hard enough. We just need to keep away from people that have it, but if you do have it, STAY HOME!!
Even if it comes back in the winter time we will be prepared.
Ever since quarantine started, I have been really sad, but then we started doing something called Zoom! Zoom is an online site where you can see your classmates, teachers, friends and family.
For the first few days of Zoom, my class just kind of talked about random stuff. But then one day, our teacher Mrs. Fillhart said that we were going to start learning. I was bummed that we had to learn online but I didn’t want to fail school so I try to come to every Zoom meet and get all my work done.
During quarantine I have helped my step-mom cook, played outside with my brothers and sister, read, played with Lego and watched movies. If you think about it, quarantine gives us more time to hang out with our families.
I know online school can be stressful but it will be over at one point and we can go back to school, work, playgrounds and all the places we are used to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.