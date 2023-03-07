COPENHAGEN — Students from Copenhagen Central School Middle and High School will offer an amusingly different way to think about some favorite fairy tale characters through their production of “Into the Woods JR.”
“‘Into the Woods JR.’ was chosen, in part, because in early December the music and art students at Copenhagen took a field trip to New York City where they were able to see the show performed on Broadway,” said director Cynthia Graves. “The musical follows a baker and his wife who learn they’ve been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest — swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack — fresh off the beanstalk — to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn’t simply end ‘happily ever after’ as each character must now face the consequences of their decision.”
The show features 19 students, in grades sixth to 12th.
“There is no one major lead in this production as the majority of the fairy tale characters have close to equal time on stage,” said Ms. Graves.
The characters that drive the story are the Baker, being played by senior Collin Johnston; the Baker’s Wife, portrayed by freshman Haley Taylor, and The Witch played by sophomore Julia Richardson.
Collin, the son of Shawna and Alfred Johnston of Copenhagen, is no stranger to the school’s stage, having been more than five musicals.
Haley, the daughter of Lynn and Robert Taylor of Carthage, has been in seven musicals at Copenhagen Central School. Besides acting on stage, Haley designed and built her costume as well as Rapunzel’s for the show.
Julia, the daughter of Eric and Kristina Richardson of Rutland Center, has appeared in musicals since she was eight years old.
Rounding out the cast are freshman Jolena Larracuente as Cinderella; seventh grader Brielle TenEyck as Little Red Riding Hood and eighth grader Talan Gallegos as Jack. The only other senior in this production is Kaitlyn Goutremout who is playing Rapunzel.
Jolena, the daughter of Christa and Nathan Eisel of Black River, has been in school musicals since she was in third grade.
Kaitlyn, the daughter of Kayla Schulz and Jevon Goutermout of Watertown, has been doing musicals for 10 years now. In the fall, she plans to attend Clarkson University majoring in aerospace engineering.
Talan, the son of Patrick Delles and Elisa St. Louis of Copenhagen, has been in three musicals.
Brielle, the daughter of Breck and Jenelle TenEyck of Black River, has been in four shows.
Copenhagen Central School will present “Into the Woods JR.” at 7 p.m. March 10 and 11. Tickets, at a cost of $6, will be available at the door. For more information on the show email Cynthia Graves at cgraves@ccsknights.org.
