Copenhagen students complete legacy project

COPENHAGEN — Just before the end of the school year, Copenhagen High School students completed projects delving into the history of the village and its people. The research is now available online at http://wdt.me/CopenhagenHighProject.
“This project matters because it instills a love of research, pride in community, and an understanding of how the past shapes who we are,” said Lori Atkinson, high school English teacher. “I hope that through this project, students will want to volunteer to maintain local cemeteries or even just keep learning more about the history of their town so that they can become the historians and keepers of our past.”
After taking a tour of the Riverside Cemetery, 3018 Cataract St., under the guidance of Louis and Lillian Alexander, then cemetery caretakers, students choose a person who played a role in the history of the village. From businessmen to inventors, from doctors to congressmen along with veterans from the Civil War to World War II the students researched their lives and compiled a video presentation of their findings.
Ms. Atkinson inspired her students to see the importance of learning history utilizing a quote from Johann M. Nemm of the American Historical Association, “History enriches our experience and understanding of our lives, but we must learn to see the history around us everywhere ... history connects the past to the present, helping us understand how our world — and we — came to be.”
The research project included analyzing what the area was like in the time the historic figure lived in here. Students were asked to “look at the historical context and how it impacted their choices and contributions.”
“Consider what they did, why they did it, how they fit in within the time period, what their contributions were to Copenhagen/Denmark, and why they are worthy of remembrance,” the teacher instructed.
For his presentation, Tavian Camper choose Francis Foy of Copenhagen.
“He was one of my grandpa’s (Patrick LaBarge) best friends,” Tavian said. “He was a POW and made it back.”
The then junior said he enjoyed learning about Mr. Foy and all he endured. Having someone his family was close to, made the history more real.
Mr. Foy returned to Copenhagen and established Foy Insurance Agency which has continued for three generations.
Claire Jones did her project on Nathan Munger who originally was the namesake of the village — Munger Mill.
“I felt he reflected the community today — he was a respectable modest man, he gave a persona of the area,” she said. “He was the oldest of his siblings, moved around a lot then found a way to settle, start a mill and create a life here. Although he died young he risked a lot to follow his dreams and be successful.”
Sophia Ranieri’s person was the Rev. Judson O. Perkins who established Perkins Academy which became Copenhagen School,
He had a determination for education and was a community leader.
“He settled in Copenhagen and was passionate about opening a school,” Sophia said. “He wanted people to be educated instead of working hard labor.”
She said learning about Rev. Perkins gave her pride in how important the school is in the community.
Ms. Atkinson said she hopes to expand on the project next year and place QR codes on the grave sites of the featured historic figures. In addition she hopes to establish curriculum and workshops to aid students in pursuit of the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness. The destination is “a formal recognition that a student has attained a high level of proficiency in terms of civic knowledge, civic skills, civic mindset, and civic experiences,” according to the state eduction website.
Student presenters and Historic people with their notable activity:
Byron Delsut Adsit of Tylerville, journalist, Elijah Smith
Samuel Allen, Copenhagen First businessman and doctor, Alexis Treadway
William N. Angle, Copenhagen town clerk (1847 and 1851)and Civil War colonel, Landon Sullivan
Wiliam S. Austin, Civil War, Gavin Aubin
Jesse Blodgett, Denmark First Denmark settler and brought first woman to Denmark, Ms. Atkinson
James Carey, Copenhagen woodworker who built St. Mary’s Church, Casey Powis
Charles Addison Chickering, Copenhagen Congressman, Chase Nevills
Lucian Clark, Copenhagen School Superintendent, Bryce Ferguson
Nellie Cramer, Tylerville poet, Grace Scholler
W.H. Cramer, Copenhagen surgeon, Aryn Gardner
Ashley Davenport, Copenhagen US Senator 1852, sheriff, and judge, Sam Carroll
Charles N. Day, South Rutland Civil War, Alexia Adair
Moses Eames, Tylerville inventor, Clay Vogt
John Ellis Jr. Revolutionary War, Taelyn Larracuente
Gustavus Dunaway of South Champion, Harper’s Ferry, Brett Vogt
Adele Fielde of Tylerville, social activist, Grace Crauder
Francis Foy of Copenhagen, World War II prisoner of War, Tavian Camper
Israel Kellogg of Copenhagen, War of 1812 veteran, Patrick Sullivan
Virgil Kenyon Kellogg, Tylerville politician and District Attorney, Samantha Stokely
Howard Kelsey of Copenhagen World War I veteran, Mackenzie Lee
Floyd Lyng, Copenhagen American Legion is named after him for his service in World War I, Caden Miller
Gloria McCoy, Rutland Fire department auxiliary, Daniel Bowen
Nathan Munger Jr., Copenhagen Millwrights who settled Mungers’ Mills which was Copenhagen’s original name and Revolutionary War veteran, Claire Jones
Erwin James Noyes, Copenhagen Village druggist and Civil War veteran, JaMikal Alexander
Rev. Judson O Perkins, established Perkins Academy which became Copenhagen School, Sophia Ranieri
John Smith Twining of Copenhagen, Cheese factory and saw mill, Lane Lyndaker
Charles Twitchwell of Copenhagen, First store in Copenhagen, Mackenzie Howard
Abraham Varick of Copenhagen, rope walk creator and hemp farmer 1820, Jackson Augustine
Henry Waggoner (Wagoner) of Copenhagen, Hessian soldier in murder mystery 1815, Colton Parkin
Charles Wenham of Copenhagen, one of the earliest murders, Madison Cheek
Theodore Tuttle Woodruff, Rutland Inventor and relative of Mr. Woodruff, the former science teacher, Jamin Easton
Charles Woodward of Copenhagen, Colonel World War II tank commander under Patton and owned Woodward Hotel (better known today as The Cottage Inn), Gavin Tufo
Freedom Wright of Denmark, innkeeper in Denmark and first frame house, Peyton Taylor
