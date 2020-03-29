Hiya!
My name is Alona and I’m from Heuvelton.
My teacher sent me an email about this so I thought it would be fun. I hope everyone is doing alright and no one is sick. I’m doing pretty fine myself, it’s just that being cooped up all day kinda stinks.
To cope with being inside all day I decided to grow Cat Grass. They sprouted pretty quickly and they are all set to grow as big as they want to.
Thanks for the opportunity to write about my plants :)
— Alona S.N. :)
