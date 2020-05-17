Coronavirus is a reality we never imagined

What is it like to be a kid during quarantine? A pandemic is never something kids our age would expect to happen.
We are taught about pandemics in school but don’t think to worry. “That’s in the past, people are smarter, we have better medical supplies, these things won’t happen again.” So most kids in quarantine are still feeling the residual shock that a virus got so out of hand that we need to be inside at all times.
Most of us feel a fading sense of normalcy and a difficulty adjusting. Some kids’ situations are more dire than others depending on who you ask. My family is doing alright, but adjusting is difficult. A lot of families with several residents in their home face a difficult struggle.
During this quarantine, kids my age have been faced with learning more life skills as a result of being at home all the time. So this situation does have a few silver linings.
In summary, this entire situation is hard to describe in a few sentences and can vary from kid to kid, but we are overall becoming better people, being taught that sometimes life can face you with difficult situations beyond your control.
Despite the struggle we are striving as teachers and school districts try their best to provide for us. This is what it is like to be a kid in quarantine.
