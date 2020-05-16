It’s quarantine and here are some pros and cons that my family is having:
Pros — We are using less gas. We get more sleep (usually have soccer late). We get to spend more time as a family together. Spending less money on eating out. More time to do chores and help around the house. I spend more time with my dogs. This gives us more time to learn new recipes and new hobbies.
Cons — Not being able to go to our favorite places like: The YMCA, church, the library, the mall (Syracuse and Watertown), Pennsylvania (usually go there for spring break) and Dunkin’ Donuts. I don’t get to do sports (soccer and lacrosse). I’m used to my sports schedule, and without sports, I forget the date and time.
Everyone is bummed and really wants to go back to school even if everyone is excited when it’s Friday when we are at school, that does not matter, we NEED school; online school is not the same.
At home: We had fun in the beginning, but now my brother is sick and is out of control; everyone is out of control. It’s like we have never ending energy, we now go for bike rides, walks, runs, do workouts and eat healthier everyday. Using our energy makes it easier for us at home makes it less crazy.
Sports: My soccer coach hosts practices here and there. I have not been able to go to one due to school, but I still use my time practicing soccer, lacrosse and volleyball outside most days. Everyone is unhappy about sports being canceled. Let’s hope there is a summer season!
And that’s what is happening around my house, what’s happening around yours?
