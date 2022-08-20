CLAYTON — Anchor Con in Clayton, an event featuring celebrities and a community that preaches inclusivity, returned for its second year this weekend.
Whether they were in the cosplay community or not, people from all over flocked to the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton this weekend for the second Anchor Con.
“This event is meant for everybody who likes to dress up in costumes, who likes movies, who likes art, who likes living in a creative world that has all kinds of entertainment and value to it,” said Cindy Tyler, an organizer of the event.
There were vendors from all over, most of which ran by people in their favorite cosplay costumes. A lot of those costumes are actually made by using 3D printers to make the materials.
There was a line of celebrities signing autographs, including Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie in the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. There was even the original Trans Am from the movie “Smokey and the Bandit” starring Burt Reynolds. The main event on Saturday was the Cosplay competition, in which three judges – one from Watertown, another from Buffalo and a third from Batavia — decided the best costumes there.
The word cosplay is a mesh of costume and play. It became popular in the 1970s in Japan and eventually made it over to the United States, and then it blew up after the TV show “Family Guy” talked about it in one of the episodes.
“I would say we have so much for everyone, including community groups and artists,” said Tanya Roy, another organizer. “You will find something to do here even if you don’t know anything about this.”
After a successful first year in 2021, organizers said the attendance had doubled.
“Cosplay is for everyone, regardless of what you are in your regular life or what you choose to play when you’re cosplaying,” Ms. Roy said.
And a lot of it is to benefit the north country.
“We always tout the attraction of the north country, of the river, making sure everyone knows this is a beautiful place to be,” Ms. Tyler said. “It’s a big city experience with a small town charm.”
