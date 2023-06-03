CANTON — Canton’s Dairy Festival started with the threat of rain, included a gesture of generosity and ended with a celebratory parade and a park full of revelers.
On Friday night, just before the popular Big Wheel races started, Tammy Mackin, the Canton Chamber of Commerce executive director, called for a delay.
The weather did not look good and there were reports of hail falling in Ogdensburg.
Last year, the races were postponed because a torrential thunderstorm swept through the park just before race time.
This year, the storm, just before reaching Canton, somehow split apart and dissipated, delaying the races for less than an hour.
The highlight of the race was supplied by 6-year-old Madrid-Waddington student Rainer Infante, who focused on the finish line and leapt off the start line — leaving his competitors behind for a decisive win.
When it came time to accept his prize, a brand new in-the-box Big Wheel, the young Mr. Infante hesitated.
There was a short discussion with officials and the race’s second-place finisher Claire Woosley was called to the staging area.
Rainer’s father, Nate Infante, explained that Rainer had entered the races three years running and had won each year. Rather than add to his pile of Big Wheels at home, he offered his prize to the second-place finisher.
Rainer takes the race seriously.
“He looks forward to this each year,” the elder Mr. Infante, said.
His father explained that Ranier had outgrown the Big Wheels used in the races. “He can put a hole in these tires pretty quickly,” Mr. Infante said.
The Infantes had decided before the race what to do if Ranier won again.
“Yeah, we talked about it,” Mr. Infante said.
Temperatures that reached nearly 90 degrees on Friday moderated just in time for the Saturday parade and party in the park.
It was a pleasant 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies when the fire trucks, floats and cow-costumed candy-passer-outers hit Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
At the park, hundreds petted newborn calves and enjoyed sticky sweets, a chicken barbecue, bounce houses and displays from civic organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.