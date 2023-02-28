PITTSBURGH — The collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game Jan. 2 has prompted increased vigilance about emergency preparedness, including at schools and sporting events.
Automated external defibrillators are not currently required in Pennsylvania schools, but 2014 legislation, dubbed “Aidan’s Law” after a student died following a cardiac arrest, helps acquire funding for schools that want one.
State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, is expected to introduce a new bill, informally referred to as Damar’s Law, which would require AEDs at all school sporting events in Pennsylvania
And the Hamlin incident has pushed schools to prepare students on how to respond if someone is in cardiac arrest. Bystanders providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the minutes before the arrival of an AED can be crucial, providing much-needed oxygen.
People are two to three times more likely to survive after cardiac arrest if given immediate CPR, says the American Heart Association, and the majority of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur at home. Knowing CPR could save a life, just as it saved Hamlin’s.
This was largely the message Betsy Gorse communicated to a room of 15 seventh-graders recently. Gorse is the fitness and wellness department chair for Shady Side Academy Middle School and a swimming and field hockey coach.
“Teaching CPR at the middle school has always been something I have wanted to do, but the time to teach a course was lengthy, so that was a roadblock,” said Gorse. “When the Damar Hamlin incident happened, I started to seriously rethink the idea.”
Gorse planned for all 213 of the school’s students to have completed the course, which lasts about 40 minutes, by the end of last week.
Students at a training session last Monday watched an American Heart Association video that explained the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, outlined how to ask for help when someone appears not to be breathing, and noted the importance of chest compressions.
The students then practiced chest compressions on beige-colored dummies, pressing along to the tune of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.” The disco-era hit is often used in CPR classes because its beat mirrors the correct rhythm of chest compressions.
The seventh-graders also learned about AEDs and placed electrode pads on the dummies, practicing chest compressions again while the test AEDs “analyzed” the heart rhythm.
“Is anyone tired?” asked Jim Reeder, the school’s director of campus safety and security, who helped out with the course. Many kids nodded.
“That was about 30 seconds,” said Reeder. “Imagine having to do it for five or 10 minutes. You have to keep going because you’re saving someone.”
Students later said the class was fun and informative. For Allison Silverman, what happened to Damar Hamlin was “terrifying,” but she said she now feels prepared to respond if something similar ever occurred.
“I thought it could only happen to old people,” said Isla Wiegand-Hammond, another seventh grader. “I’d probably panic, but at least now I’d know what to do.”
“As far as student response, I think it has been positive,” said Gorse. “There are nerves, of course, when they begin, but as we go through the steps of what to do, they have been doing an amazing job of performing the compressions as well as asking great questions.”
Shady Side Academy Middle School has two AEDs on site, and Allegheny Health Network athletic trainers carry an AED to every sporting event they attend.
Craig Castor and Amber Helphenstine are furthering an effort to get AEDs at all schools AHN partners with.
Castor, the supervisor of sports medicine at AHN, and his team have gifted an AED to each of the 30 high schools affiliated with the health network. The hospital system collaborates with schools to staff certified athletic trainers who can coordinate with school nurses and provide rehabilitation and treatment to school athletes, including at Shady Side Academy Middle.
Helphenstine, the senior athletic trainer at AHN and Peters Township High School and a CPR instructor, said off-site school sporting events present a challenge in emergency preparedness. For instance, at Peterswood Park, where many high school baseball games are played, the nearest AED is not at the field but at the park’s recreation center.
There may also be five different sporting events going on at once, and the AHN athletic training team is working on how to adequately staff games and practices.
Helphenstine said the Hamlin incident “really put a spotlight on to the planning that occurs prior to an event,” ensuring that when an emergency hits, people know their roles
“Seeing it happen to someone at such a high level makes it feel more real,” she said.
And Castor, as a father, has seen an increase in vigilance about preparedness methods like stocking AEDs. He said that at a recent boosters meeting for one of his kids’ sports, a parent asked whether there were AEDs on site, marking the first time he’d heard that question from a parent.
The AHN team hopes to reach out to smaller high schools that aren’t as well-equipped and provide them with tools such as AEDs, increasing the likelihood that staff and bystanders could respond immediately to an emergency.
And to her students, Gorse concluded the class by saying, “You know what to do now ... and I hope you never have to use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.