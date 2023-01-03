Discover what it means to be a knight in new fantasy series

In “Remnants of Light,” the debut novel in J.S. Allen’s Knights of Aralia series, readers are taken on a journey of friendship, heartbreak, adventure and self-discovery with the young protagonist, Fordain Abendroth.
We meet Fordain as his tribe’s village is raided and destroyed by the rebel soldiers of Primus Emprius. “We will gladly serve alongside the Imperator in his quest to reclaim what is ours by right!” the rebel soldiers exclaim, urging the people of the village to join their cause against the wealth disparities in Emprius.
However, the Primus Emprius’ purpose “is not to give power back to the citizens as it claims, but to give more to those who feel they don’t already have enough.” Seeing right through the Primus Emprius’ speech, many of the villagers choose to fight rather than comply, and in turn, suffer the consequences of death or imprisonment.
After this battle causes him to lose both his parents, Fordain’s brother, Amon is taken prisoner. Fordain sets out on a journey to avenge his people and find Amon. Along the way, he meets numerous friends, encounters life-threatening dangers, and eventually learns what it means to be a true Knight of the Golden Tree.
As Fordain begins his journey in search of his brother, “he (meets) three others, as lost and unguided as he, who (prove) themselves invaluable companions and friends.” There is Ingred, Elagor and Evander, all of whom had also suffered at the hand of the Primus Emprius.
The group sets out in search of Aralia, the country host to the Knights of the Golden Tree. With the help of the Knights of Aralia, Fordain believes that they will find success in taking down the Primus Emprius. He exclaims, “I shall not rest until we are avenged, all four of us. And everyone else out there that they’ve harmed.”
When they reach Aralia, they are met by the Aralian knights with encouragement, kindness and a willingness to help. Fordain builds more friendships on the island and finds mentors in warriors Lord Maritius and General Elezier. It is apparent that a great war against the Primus Emprius is on the horizon, which the council of Aralia claims may be “the greatest one yet.” Fordain and his newfound friends are determined to fight among the Knights of Aralia to avenge the loved ones they lost to the Primus Emprius.
Allen writes with vivid imagery to create his fantastical world. Much of this book pertains to Fordain’s journey and the impending war with the Primus Emprius, and there is beautiful natural imagery layered in between the plot.
“Remnants of Light” is filled with engaging battle descriptions, captivating plotlines and gripping characters. As we are taken through each character’s story, we are a part of their journey, fighting their battles, feeling their pain and rooting for them to prevail against the Primus Emprius.
With the impending war with the Primus Emprius, Fordain and his newfound friends are put through various stages of training to become Knights of Aralia. From mock battles to history lessons to sessions at the library, they are trained to be noble and loyal Knights of the Golden Tree.
It is established early on in the training that Fordain has a gift as a warrior. His mentors and fellow Knights of Aralia, Lord Maritius and General Elezier recognize not only his talent, but also an amulet that Fordain wears around his neck.
Though he does not say why, Maritius tells Fordain, “the amulet you wear brings with it great responsibility.” Passed down to him from his father, a former warrior himself, Fordain wears this amulet without knowing what it represents, only knowing of this responsibility that it carries.
Both in practice and in battle, Fordain proves himself a valuable and skilled warrior. “You are the light on the edge of darkness, I know,” his mentor tells him. “Should war ever return to the West, I feel you ... should have a great part in it.”
Is the threat of the Primus Emprius gone for good? Was the force of the Aralian army enough to put an end to their evil ways? These are questions Fordain finds himself asking in “Remnants of Light.” They are questions that can only be answered as he continues his journey as a true Knight of the Golden Tree.
