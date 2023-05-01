CROGHAN — As has been the tradition since 1995, people flocked to the Oswegatchie Educational Center the last Sunday in April to cheer on their duck during the annual fundraiser.
Todd Lighthall, the center’s executive director, said attendance, estimated at 1,050 along with 130 volunteers, was down due to the weather forecast.
The number of ducks sold was 4,753, also down from last year. However, Mr. Lighthall said they sold out of the silver ducks.
After being dumped from the bridge on Long Pond Road, the ducks float downstream to the finish line, which according to race officials could take 4 minutes to a half hour depending on the current. It took the lead duck about 15 minutes to reach the finish line.
The yellow duck adopted by Ann Clark of Newark was the first to go through the gate at the end of the race, winning her $2,000.
JW Allen of Belleville adopted the silver duck which was first to cross the finish line for the Duck Dash, winning him $2,500.
The event raised $80,000 which was down from last year’s $89,000 tally.
“All money raised provides scholarships for leadership camp at Oswegatchie, supports program needs, and supports FFA chapters across the state that participated,” Mr. Lighthall said. “Despite the forecast for poor weather the day remained dry and those who chose to visit were the true winners. The outpouring of support from our supporters is always amazing. The day was a tremendous success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.