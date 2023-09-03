CANTON — Fall programing for children at the Canton Free Library includes:
O-17 months: Baby Storytime is for our library babies and a caregiver. We’ll share books, bounce rhymes, songs, finger plays, and lots of smiles, and then close with social/play time.Tuesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. No registration needed. Resumes Sept. 19.
18-35 months: Toddler Storytime is for child and caregiver. We’ll share books, rhymes, music, movement, and lots more early literacy fun! Mondays 10:30 to 11 a.m. No registration necessary during the school year. Resumes Sept. 18.
3-5 years: Preschool Storytime is for child and caregiver. Stories, songs, movement, crafts, friends, and lots of fun! Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. No registration needed during the school year. Resumes Sept. 20.
K-2nd grade: Each month at Books and Beyond, we’ll explore a theme with books, activities, games, and art. Meets each third Thursday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration for each month required by the Monday before. Resumes Sept. 21.
3rd-6th grade: Tween Time offers a mix of cool crafts, art exploration, games, STEAM, and booktalks of popular and classic literature. Meets every fourth Thursday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration for each month required by the Monday before. Resumes Sept. 28.
K-6th grade: Lego Club: a different challenge/theme will be given at the start of each meeting. Meets the last Monday of the month (unless that’s a holiday, whereupon the date will be announced) from 3 to 4 p.m.. Registration required by the Friday before, but it fills fast, so don’t wait. Resumes Sept. 25.
Questions? Email Ms. Val at vwhite@ncls.org or call 315-386-3712 ext 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.