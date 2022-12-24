WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H after school program and the Watertown City School District will co-host a “Family Lego Build” from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Case Middle School, 1237 Washington St.
The event is for students in grades K-12. 4-H will provide many new Lego kits, but guests can also bring their own to build and share.
For more information, contact Betsy Hennessey, youth and family engagement specialist for the Watertown School District, at bdh85@cornell.edu.
