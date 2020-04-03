Seth Hammond reporting from Palm Coast, Fla., during the coronavirus epidemic.
I am originally from Ogdensburg, and I am in the sixth grade at Madill Elementary school. My mom, Sarah; sister, Eden; and I took advantage of school closing to fly down to my grandparents’ house during this very scary time.
At first, I didn’t think the coronavirus would impact my life, but it has. I spend my days doing school work 1,200 miles away from everything I know. I take breaks and swim and play outside, but it’s not like it used to be; they’re no kids outside to play with, everyone stays in their houses and lots of people are wearing gloves and masks.
My mom won’t let us go to the store with her when we need stuff because she doesn’t want us to get sick.
One thing that has really scared me about the coronavirus is that my dad is a New York State Correctional Officer. Right now, our Governor is letting criminals out of prison so they don’t get sick but our governor won’t even let my dad or any other C.O. wear a mask to protect themselves.
Governor Cuomo, I don’t want my Dad to get sick.
Governor Cuomo, I want to be able to see my Dad and hug him when I go back to New York.
Governor Cuomo, please help protect the people that abide by the laws, just like you cater to the ones who don’t. I am happy that my teacher brought this opportunity to my attention because this is my plea as an 11-year old boy to my state governor: “Please protect the men and women on the front lines of the prison system!”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The article by Seth Hammond was written earlier in the week. As of Wednesday, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will now allow prison staff to wear face masks, as announced by state Sen. Joseph Griffo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.