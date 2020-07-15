Latest News
- U.S.-Canadian border to remain closed
- Carthage K of C names Cassoni knight of the year
- Round and round we go
- Village mayor, others had access to COVID-19 patient addresses in early days of pandemic; Jefferson County moved to protect data
- Tuesday update: Oswego County virus cases up one to 226
- Theresa firefighter’s kidney transplant went ‘great’ after postponement
- Champion Fire Company final dissolution plan approved
- Lyons Falls approves paving projects
Most Popular
-
Travelers will be fined $2,000 if they don’t comply with state quarantine mandate
-
Head of the class: New school district selects Watertown-based architectural firm to build campus
-
Bassmaster fishing tournament moving from Waddington to Clayton this year
-
Neighbor finds man in car after he apparently drove through two fields in Cape Vincent
-
Coyote Moon store in Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall closes; remaining food court eateries may open this week
Classifieds
- Lake Side Cottage - Chaumont, NY. 9642 County Route 125
- NOTICE OF FILING FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL NOTICE
- PUBLIC NOTICE �
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- PAPILLON PUPPIES, pure breed. born 6/2, 1 male, 1 female
- REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS LEWIS COUNTY DRIVEWAY REPAIR OF FIVE (5) 911 TOWER SITES
- NOTICE TO NYS CERTIFIED M/WBE
- BOARD OF COOPERATIVE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SOLE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT ST.
- Monday, July 13, 2020 Bid #2020-17 � WTP Pump House
- Town of LeRay Public Hearing Notice: Please be advised the
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.