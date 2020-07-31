Latest News
- Friday update: Lewis County logs 45th COVID-19 case
- Samaritan releases details surrounding Jefferson County’s first COVID-19 death
- Woman taken to Syracuse hospital after assault early Friday, police say
- Blotter: Oswego County police activity as of Friday, July 31
- Long tradition of Oswego County fishing continues
- Sports: Recruiting trail kept open throughout pandemic
- The importance, struggles, hopes of the Oswego YMCA
- Stefanik endorsed for re-election by 150 elected officials in Jefferson County
