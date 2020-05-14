Latest News
- COVID-19 pandemic cancels Clayton’s Food & Wine Festival
- North country courts return to in-person operations starting Wednesday
- Operation Stonegarden grant gets police agencies $340k
- Watertown sales tax revenues down nearly 30% for April
- Epic shot: 13-year-old launches basketball over roof, nails shot in front yard
- Oswego County provides online resources for restart
- Friday update: Lewis County remains steady with 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries
- Robbins-Old McDonald’s farm hopes new venture is its cream of the crops
Most Popular
-
Cuomo gives north country region the green light to begin phased reopening
-
Governor’s office clarifies executive order: state of emergency extended through June 6, not PAUSE
-
After a life of service, constant health problems, Clayton man finds peace
-
Driver in custody after cross-county police chase
-
Nursing home staffers who don’t comply with state COVID-19 tests will lose jobs, Cuomo says
