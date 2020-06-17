Latest News
- Massena trustee exploring waiving late fees on water bills for some users
- Wednesday update: No new virus cases reported in St. Lawrence County; 8 known cases remain active
- Massena Public Library plan to become school district library rejected by voters
- Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
- USDA food box distribution slated for June 26 in Canton
- Office for the Aging to distribute Farmers Market coupons at drive-through locations
- Incumbents hold seats on Watertown school board
- Watertown voters approve $75,000 levy for city’s Flower Memorial Library
Catching a Rainbow: Team of strangers round up dog on the loose nearly 16 months at Fort Drum
Not out of the woods yet: Sackets Harbor family details residual effects of COVID-19
St. Lawrence County Planning Board discusses drive-through for new Massena KFC
Bars, restaurants could lose liquor licenses if state COVID mandates not followed, Cuomo says
Businesses at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall ‘treated unfairly,’ owner says
