Feel like a giant amid Lego cityscapes

NAGOYA — The Legoland Japan theme park in Nagoya is allowing visitors to enter some of its city dioramas through May 7, the end of the Golden Week holidays.
The Miniland area of the park showcases famous scenes of cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Nagoya, built with over 10 million Lego bricks.
Usually, visitors are only permitted to see the displays but not enter them.
For this special event, the Lego representations of Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Buildings; Nagoya Castle; and the streets of Nagoya will be available for visitors to enter the miniature worlds and pose for photos.
