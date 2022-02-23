WASHINGTON — In a building where change can come slowly, the statues are no exception. But at least two new marble and bronze faces will arrive at the Capitol this year — one a Black woman replacing a Confederate general, and the other a big planner bringing a small victory for advocates of D.C. statehood.
It’s been a long journey for Mary McLeod Bethune, the civil rights activist who died in 1955. She will become the first Black woman to join the National Statuary Hall Collection, a group of 100 statues of important people, with two donated by each of the 50 states.
Her more than 6,000-pound likeness will take its place in the Capitol sometime in the coming year as a gift from Florida, after state leaders decided she was a better example of an “illustrious” citizen than Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. His statue stood for nearly a century.
But the exact timeline for unveiling Bethune remains unclear, even though the sculpture itself is complete and has jumped through most of the hoops in a complex approval process. Getting a statue into the collection isn’t as simple as just commissioning one and then dropping it off at the Capitol, as other states have found. Florida began its Bethune push six years ago.
Another newcomer has a firmer timeline. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the man who planned Washington, will find a home under the gleaming dome of the very building he once envisioned would be the house of Congress. Donated by the District of Columbia, the statue will be unveiled on Mondaya date me ant to fly in the face of when “D.C. residents were first denied congressional voting representation and self-government,” according to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.
While L’Enfant will not officially become part of the iconic National Statuary Hall Collection, which remains capped at 100 statues, he will stand in the congressional complex as the second offering from D.C., which puts it on roughly equal footing in Norton’s eyes.
Congress agreed to accept the bronze of the French-born engineer back in 2020, just before the pandemic began. The belated unveiling ceremony will be relatively small, thanks to coronavirus and security restrictions at the Capitol, which remains closed to most public tours.
L’Enfant, the primary author of the capital city’s blueprint, had been waiting at a local government building, One Judiciary Square. Now he will ascend the Washington hill he once declared a “pedestal awaiting a monument” to join Frederick Douglass, the first statue gifted by D.C. a decade ago.
The statues throughout the Capitol remain mostly white and male, and 10 Confederate figures remain in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Those include Mississippi’s 1931 addition of Jefferson Davis and Georgia’s 1927 pick of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, the failed president and vice president of the Confederate States of America.
When the Bethune sculpture arrives, it won’t need to topple its predecessor. Smith, the general from Florida, was already carted off to a museum in September.
“The first African American ever to represent a state in the National Statuary Hall Collection is overdue, and I am grateful to everyone who has made this historic sculpture — one for all Americans — possible,” said Florida Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor in a statement.
Bethune was chosen by the Florida legislature in 2018 after protests for racial justice spread across the country. The marble came from the last piece taken from an Italian Alps cave where Michelangelo once sourced his materials, according to a website dedicated to the project. Fort Lauderdale sculptor Nilda Comas will be the first Hispanic woman to have work displayed in the collection, Castor said.
Standing at 11 feet high, a gently smiling Bethune wears a cap and gown and stands in front of a stack of books, signifying her dedication to education. She carries a black rose in one hand and a staff in the other, honoring her students (she called them “black roses”) and her habit of collecting walking sticks, including one from President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Bethune was born in South Carolina in 1875 to parents who were once enslaved. She established a Daytona Beach school that evolved into Bethune-Cookman College by 1931. It was one of only a few schools below the Mason-Dixon line at that time where Black students could pursue an education beyond high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.