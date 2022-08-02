GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair was all about the animals Tuesday.
The fair’s first day started off with a goat judging competition, in which kids clad in all white showcased three kinds of doe: junior, senior and meat. Juniors are goats that are not yet “in milk,” as compared to the slightly older seniors which do produce milk, according to Diane Dow, a member of the St. Lawrence Valley Dairy Goat Association, which provided the pens for the goats as well as awards for the kids.
The children led their goats in a circle as judge John A. Hunter looked them up and down and gave them a score.
“We judge the young ones mainly on confirmation and the way they walk around on their feet and legs,” Mr. Hunter said. “For the senior ones, it’s mainly on the udder and dairy, and the rest of the goats we judge based on breed character,” which he said is how well they live up to their breed-specific characteristics.
“With only 2% of the country in production agriculture,” Mr. Hunter said, “we need all these kids we can get.”
Sigourney Batich and her goat Juniper brought home the Grand Champion award, which means Juniper is the greatest of all the goats.
“It’s really nice to have won, honestly,” Ms. Batich said. “I would just say that I didn’t win, but my goat did.”
In the barn where the goats were judged, there were chickens and rabbits also competing for various ribbons. There were more breeds than the average fairgoer would ever think existed.
In an adjacent barn, cows were being groomed for their competitions this weekend.
One young lady, Hannah White, was brushing her winter heifer. She said her favorite part of the competition is getting to be around all the beautiful cows.
It’s a lot of work, though.
“You have to be pretty involved with them and be with them the whole time,” she said.
She said they’re judged in part based on how clean they are and how good they are at posing.
The Stine family, of Stine Family Farm in Redwood, was also there. This is their 10th year in the Gouverneur competition, and they also bring cows to the state fair each year in Syracuse.
“It’s a learning experience,” said Hanah Stine, the younger of the two Stine sisters. “It’s fun to be in the ring and to see all the different cattle.”
Her older sister, Emma Stine, said it’s inspiring to help showcase the animals she loves.
“It’s very inspirational because not many people know much about cows or dairy farming, so we can teach them and show them that it’s not a bad thing, and that we treat our cows very well.”
They have four cows competing this weekend: Emily, Dina, Thea and Tesla.
At 10 a.m. today there will be a showmanship competition based on the handlers’ ability to control and present their cows.
The show for Holstein, Guernsey, and milking shorthorn cows starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the same time Friday for Ayrshire, brown Swiss and Jersey cattle.
The rides open at 2 p.m. every day starting today through Sunday. Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is the talent show, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. is the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series.
Saturday at 8 p.m. is a boyband tribute concert, with music of the Back Street Boys, NSYNC, Boyz II Men, Jackson 5 and more.
Sunday at 1 p.m. is the demolition derby.
Admission to the fair is free. For tickets to grandstand events, ride wristbands and a full schedule, visit gouverneurfair.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.