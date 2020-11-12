Five facts about comic books

Here are 5 interesting facts about comic books:
1. The largest comic book market in the world is in Japan. Nearly 2 billion Japanese comic books (called manga) are sold every year.
2. The first comic book in the United States was “The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck,” which was sold as a hardcover in 1842.
3. The first Superman comic was in 1938, which ushered in what is called the Golden Age of Comic Books with the superhero character. Historians believe these characters helped calm people who were worried about the threat of war during and after WWII.
4. Graphic novels were introduced in the 1960s, and are popular with kids and adults today. Although people haven’t always had much respect for comics or graphic novels, more people are appreciating them as their own art form. One graphic novel for adults, “Maus,” even won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992.
5. Some comics and graphic novels for kids today include “Narwhal and Jelly” by Ben Clanton, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series by Gene Luen Yang and “Dog Man” series by Dav Pilkey. There are many more to check out at your library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.