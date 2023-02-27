Free skate at Pine Street Arena

Shea Charleston, right, reacts as her friend Abigail Smith successfully completes a sit spin last week at Pine Street Arena in Potsdam. The two figures skaters where taking advantage of a free public skating session sponsored by the Potsdam Elks Lodge to practice their skills. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A free public skating session sponsored by the Potsdam Elks Lodge was held at Pine Street Arena last week.

