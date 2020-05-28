Friendships move online during coronavirus

Because of quarantine, I haven’t been able to leave the house and play with friends so I have to play games with my online friends. And it is also hard to transition from doing school work at school to doing school work at home on a computer. And my mom, dad, and step dad are all essential workers so they have to work during this.
Because of quarantine, I haven’t been able to play with my friends so I have to play with them online and I can’t leave the house. The games we play are Totally Reliable Delivery Service and Roblox and Fortnite and Apex, so they are online anyway. And I can’t leave the house except to go to my dad’s house.
So a few weeks ago one of my cats came back. It was one named Rajah and we got a new cat like a month ago but its name is Jenie. Jenie is about 12 weeks old and Rajah is about 3 years old. All of our kittens Jennie, Bagheera, and Dooby like to play together and sometimes play rough.
For some people if they got in a routine like a school routine it is hard to transition to doing the school work from home. And it is hard to stay on track when all the stuff I like to do is right next to me, so I get distracted. And sometimes I want to play with my friends so I forget to do my schoolwork. And sometimes I can’t get the work done on time.
My dad works almost every day which is sad, but he still makes enough money to pay for food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.