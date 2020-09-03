Latest News
- New water playground splash pad coming to Oswego
- ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign raises close to $5k
- Oswego County announces septic system replacement program for Lake Ontario property owners
- Park joins Thompson Consulting Group
- 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 27
- Oswego County natives graduate from Alfred State
- $33 million in county bonds for new surgical building project approved for Lewis County Health System
- Potsdam DRI hears Q&A as final public comment period closes
