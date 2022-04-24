Created in the early 1990s by the Ms. Foundation, Take Our Daughters to Work Day is observed on the fourth Thursday in April as a way to introduce girls to a wide variety of careers and opportunities in the working world. In 2003, its name was changed to Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day and boys were officially encouraged to participate. In its heyday, many working people in Watertown brought their daughters, sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends to their workplaces. Special luncheons were held to recognize participants and the Times was there to document some of the participants.
From the archives: Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
Kelly Burdick
Archive Librarian & Second Look Podcaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Yankees pound Guardians to finish series sweep
- Alcoa shares plunge as aluminum shipments fall
- The Eatery opens on Court Street
- Crowds return for 28th annual AdironDuck race
- PHOTOS: Double flight down stream
- Funding for Rochester Regional Health may benefit north country facilities
- From the archives: Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
- Massena Central School District to review therapy dog policy
Most Popular
-
Corrections officer slashed in face at Cape Vincent prison, union says
-
Foxy Roxy’s closing after 16 years, will be demolished to make room for new Potsdam Stewart’s
-
7-year-old drowns in pool behind Antwerp family's home
-
Sustainable forestry group purchases Tug Hill, Adirondack parcels to harvest timber, carbon credits
-
Sunday Portrait: Sweet charity found in a town of Clayton sugar bush
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- BAILAGE- EXCELLENT quality, 1 & 2 cutting, approx 1400-1500 lbs/ea.
- SQUARE BALES- great for horses, cattle, sheep, Gouverneur location. $3.00/ea.
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- FOR SALE
- SQUARE BALES of hay for sale. Never rained on. Call
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.