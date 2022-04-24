Created in the early 1990s by the Ms. Foundation, Take Our Daughters to Work Day is observed on the fourth Thursday in April as a way to introduce girls to a wide variety of careers and opportunities in the working world. In 2003, its name was changed to Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day and boys were officially encouraged to participate. In its heyday, many working people in Watertown brought their daughters, sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends to their workplaces. Special luncheons were held to recognize participants and the Times was there to document some of the participants.

